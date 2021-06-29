Onfleet Marks 100M Deliveries and Considerable Company Growth

Onfleet, a provider of last-mile delivery management software, has reached the milestone of 100 million deliveries since its launch in 2015. The San Francisco-based company powers millions of deliveries every week in more than 90 countries, serving such industries as grocery, cannabis, pharmacy, retail, beverage and e-commerce. Onfleet has doubled its revenue for the sixth year in a row and plans to increase its team by another 50% through the end of 2021.

Among Onfleet’s clients are Kroger, fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen, alcohol e-commerce platform Drizly and e-grocer Imperfect Foods. By connecting businesses, dispatchers, drivers and deliveries to end customers in real time, Onfleet aims to streamline the last-mile experience, resulting in greater operational efficiencies and consistent cost savings of 50% for customers. The company’s intuitive routing and dispatch platform enables real-time communications and proactive delivery management, guaranteeing fast, seamlessly executed deliveries.

“Demand for delivery surged during the pandemic and is only continuing to increase, as delivery has become the norm for consumers worldwide,” said Onfleet CEO and co-founder Khaled Naim. “Our major milestone of 100 million deliveries is a direct result of the significant demand, traction and adoption of our technology. We’re powering millions of deliveries every week, doubling our revenue every year with no sign of slowing down, and are looking forward to continuing our growth to support this constantly expanding industry.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 11 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.