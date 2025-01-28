Once Upon a Farm, the children’s nutrition company co-founded by actress Jennifer Garner, has now launched Refrigerated Protein Bars in food retailers’ refrigerated sections nationwide. Customized for growing, active kids, the bars feature 8 grams of protein from milk and whey concentrate – the same amount as 1 cup of whole milk – and real fruits and veggies such as apple and pear purée and dates, as well as cocoa butter, pumpkin seed butter and 100% whole grain oats, and are drizzled with no-added-sugar icing. In accordance with the brand’s promise of delivering clean, nutritious and delicious snacks, Once Upon a Farm’s Refrigerated Protein Bars are organic and Non-GMO Project Verified and come in two kid-friendly flavors: Oatmeal Chocolate and Cinnamon Roll. The bars are also good on the go (outside of the fridge) for up to one week to fuel family adventures. The suggested retail price is $2.79 per 1.6-ounce bar.