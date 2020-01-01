Creamy cashew butter combined with the zesty flavor of lemon is the latest innovation from Once Again Nut Butter. Delivering what the brand describes as a shortbread-cookie-like taste, the silky-smooth, lightly sweetened nut butter is made from carefully selected, organically grown cashews dry-roasted for color and flavor and milled until creamy with organic sunflower oil. A touch of organic sugar and the right amount of lemon powder complements the cashews for one of a kind taste experience. Made in a dedicated, peanut-free, SQF-certified facility, the product can be spread on toast, used as a dip for fruit, mixed into oatmeal, baked into cookies, or blended into smoothies. The nutritious nut butter contains 5 grams of plant-based protein per serving and is free of preservatives, cholesterol and trans fat. It’s also Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free certified, vegan, kosher, and part of the brand’s Honest in Trade program. A 12-ounce recycled glass jar of Once Again Cashew Nut Butter With Lemon retails for a suggested $13.41, and the item is also available for foodservice. A Sea Salt Caramel variety can also be purchased for the same suggested retail price.