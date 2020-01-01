Once Again Cashew Nut Butter With Lemon
Creamy cashew butter combined with the zesty flavor of lemon is the latest innovation from Once Again Nut Butter. Delivering what the brand describes as a shortbread-cookie-like taste, the silky-smooth, lightly sweetened nut butter is made from carefully selected, organically grown cashews dry-roasted for color and flavor and milled until creamy with organic sunflower oil. A touch of organic sugar and the right amount of lemon powder complements the cashews for one of a kind taste experience. Made in a dedicated, peanut-free, SQF-certified facility, the product can be spread on toast, used as a dip for fruit, mixed into oatmeal, baked into cookies, or blended into smoothies. The nutritious nut butter contains 5 grams of plant-based protein per serving and is free of preservatives, cholesterol and trans fat. It’s also Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free certified, vegan, kosher, and part of the brand’s Honest in Trade program. A 12-ounce recycled glass jar of Once Again Cashew Nut Butter With Lemon retails for a suggested $13.41, and the item is also available for foodservice. A Sea Salt Caramel variety can also be purchased for the same suggested retail price.