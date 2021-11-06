Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to Hire for 2,000 Positions

Closeout retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc. will host a nationwide hiring event on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to fill 2,000 positions across its 400-plus stores; three distribution centers in York, Pa., Commerce, Ga., and Lancaster, Texas; and a store support center in Ollie’s hometown of Harrisburg, Pa. On-site interviews will be conducted at all locations.

“It’s an exciting time for Ollie’s as we continue to expand our store presence across the country. This year alone, we have opened 20 new stores, with 30 more slated to open by the end of 2021,” said John Swygert, president and CEO of Ollie’s. “Our June 15 hiring event opens the door to add new team members to our amazing company who want to start to build their career at one of the fastest-growing retail companies in the country.”

With 2,000 positions available, there will be many roles to fill during the hiring event including full-time, part-time, seasonal and leadership positions. For a complete list of openings, visit www.ollies.us/careers/.

Interested applicants can text “Apply” to 33097, or visit an Ollie’s store or distribution center nearest them on June 15 for an on-the-spot interview.

The hiring event follows the retailer's recent accelerated growth. Ollie’s opened its 400th store in Springfield, Vt., on May 12, the first Ollie's in the Green Mountain state. Additionally, in June alone, the retailer opened a new location in Wichita, Kan., and plans to open stores in San Antonio, Texas, on the 16th and in Valdosta, Ga., on the 23rd.

Ollie’s currently employs approximately 10,000 associates. Team members benefit from competitive wages, paid time off and opportunities for rapid promotion within the company. Full-time employees also receive comprehensive benefits, including affordable health care, vision and dental plans, paid company holidays, and a 401K with an employee match.

Ollie’s has more than 400 stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.