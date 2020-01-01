Old Trapper Family-Size Beef Jerky Bag

Known for its authentic handmade beef jerky, Old Trapper has released a family-size bag, which, according to the company, is the largest jerky package on the market to date. All four of Old Trapper’s signature flavors -- Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki and Hot & Spicy -- come in the larger-format size. The family-sized bags give jerky fans more of the high-protein, low-carb snack they crave in a larger size that can be shared with friends and family alike, used to stock pantries, or brought along on road trips and other outings. Further, Old Trapper’s signature clear packaging enables consumers to see the quality and amount of product they’re getting. The 18-ounce bag retails for a suggested $21.99.