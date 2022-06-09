Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets

Old El Paso has come up with a way to make Taco Tuesday less messy with Tortilla Pockets. The easy-to-hold, portable soft flour tortillas feature a sealed bottom for easy filling and less mess, making customized tacos easy and fun, with no rolling necessary. To mark the launch, the General Mills brand has teamed up with Season Six “Bachelorette” and mother of two Ali Fedotowsky-Manno to share her family’s favorite taco fixings, as well as their tips for (mostly) mess-free mealtime fun. An 8-pack of tortilla pockets retails for a suggested $3.68; the items also come as part of a 12.4-ounce Tortilla Pockets Kit, retailing for a suggested $4.66 and including Old El Paso’s Taco Seasoning and Original Taco Sauce, for even greater convenience.