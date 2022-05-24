Ocean’s Balance Seaweed Seasonings

Maine seaweed brand Ocean’s Balance has unveiled its new Seaweed Seasonings product line, whose Chili Lime flavor was chosen by a panel of specialty food experts as a sofi Gold Award winner in the Seasoning & Spices category. Seaweed Seasonings are spice blends that are mixed with Maine seaweed and contain no added salt. The line comes in three flavors: the previously mentioned Chili Lime, as well as Lemon Pepper and Seafood. The salinity in the blends comes from the seaweed, which is regeneratively farmed in the clean, cold waters of the Gulf of Maine. With just 10 milligrams of sodium per serving, Seaweed Seasonings are a healthier choice than the typical spice blend set, according to the company. A 2.3-ounce recyclable glass jar of any variety has a suggested retail price of $7.85. Ocean’s Balance also offers pasta sauces, a sesame seed blend seasoning line, kelp purée, organic whole-leaf seaweeds and organic seaweed flakes.