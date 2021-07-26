Ocean’s Balance Mariner’s Pasta Sauces

Ocean’s Balance, an innovator of edible seaweed products, is expanding beyond the Asian set with the introduction of Mariner’s Pasta Sauces. Made with sustainably farmed and harvested seaweed from the Gulf of Maine, the premium sauces come in traditional Marinara and spicy Arrabbiata flavors. “Seaweed consumption continues to increase in the U.S., thanks to its well-publicized use by celebrity chefs, its umami flavor, nutritional benefits and powerful sustainability story,” notes Ocean’s Balance CEO Mitch Lench. “But it can still be a leap for many people to eat seaweed, which is why we created a product that is comfortingly familiar to consumers and at the same time a healthier version of it.” Boasting seaweed’s strong nutrition profile, the no-sugar-added sauces are great sources of iodine, fiber, calcium, iron and potassium. They can be consumed as part of most diets, including plant-based and gluten-free regimens. And they contain no added sugar. A 24-ounce recyclable glass jar of either sauce variety retails for a suggested $7.99. The company also offers organic whole-leaf seaweeds, organic seaweed flakes, a sesame seed blend seasoning line and award-winning kelp purée.