Agricultural cooperative Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. has now introduced Snack Medley, a fruit snack line pairing sweet and tangy dried cranberries with other premium fruits. Snack Medley comes in Cran-Blueberry, Cran-Pineapple and Cran-Mango varieties. A box of five single-serve 1-ounce pouches has a suggested retail price of $3.98.