Agricultural cooperative Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. has now introduced Ocean Spray Fruit Medley, a line combining its Craisins Dried Cranberries and other dried fruits to deliver key nutritional benefits. Made with premium, high-quality ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, the naturally sweet Ocean Spray Fruit Medley line features three unique varieties: Immunity Blend, comprising Craisins, dried mangos, dried pineapples and banana chips; Fiber Blend, providing 4 grams fiber per serving -- 14% of daily value -- and featuring Craisins, dried apples, dried nectarines; and Probiotic Blend, which contains Craisins, dried blueberries, dried cherries and raisins. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per 5-ounce package. Ocean Spray also recently launched Wave, a naturally caffeinated sparkling water made with real fruit juice.