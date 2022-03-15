Ocean Mist Farms Purple Artichokes

Ocean Mist Farms’ proprietary Purple Artichokes are back for a third straight year. Tapping into its nearly 100 years of experience, the grower and marketer has developed a purple artichoke variety alongside its lineup of other Ocean Mist Farms produce, including traditional green artichoke varieties. Characteristics of purple artichokes include a vibrant exterior that when cooked may transform into shades of green and purple, depending on seasoning and preparation method; the look and flavor of a Mediterranean old-world variety; tender, meaty leaves; and a rich, earthy flavor. Size 12 and 18 will be the first purple artichokes harvested at the start of the season, with a later transition to a medium size to fit into a 4-count clamshell with an everyday suggested retail price of $5. This will be in addition to the loose artichokes with the tag, retailing for a suggested everyday price of $3.99 each, or two for $5 or $6 on promotion. Ocean Mist Farms expects the heaviest production period to be March 27-April 23. According to the company, artichokes are an impulse purchase and perform best when on regular promotion.