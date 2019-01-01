The maker of Oath Organic Oat Milk with Plant Protein describes it as the first and only organic oat milk protein beverage with 15-16 grams of protein and 6-10 grams of fiber. The ready-to-drink functional beverage line comes in four unique flavors -- Double Chocolate, Matcha Chai, Indian Rose and Golden Turmeric -- featuring clean, sustainable ingredients such as protein-rich oats, nuts and seeds. A pioneer in the space, Oath makes use of atypical proteins like almonds, pumpkin seeds and oats, combining them with natural sweeteners like apple fiber, spices, and botanicals like saffron, ginger and cardamom for optimal nutrition and a silky mouthfeel. In fact, each SKU offers a health benefit, including metabolism and boost enhancement, and sustainable energy restoration. Made without dairy, soy, gluten, processed sugars or GMOs, the vegan, kosher, ethically sourced line contains no artificial flavors, hidden sugars, gums, fillers or stabilizers; can be consumed pre- or post-workout, as a meal replacement, or in the evening to help promote muscle regeneration and building during sleep; and may be enjoyed cold or heated. To mark the launch, Oath has teamed with lifestyle label Madhappy as the brand’s exclusive beverage partner at a pop-up location in the New York City neighborhood of SoHo through January 2020. Featuring a bold visual identity by London-based B&B Studio, the oat milks have a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 12-ounce bottle.