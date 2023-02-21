Nuttzo Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars

Mixed-nut and seed butter brand NuttZo has added Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars to its family of better-for-you nut and seed butter products. The refrigerated bars enable consumers to take NuttZo’s unique blend of nutritious nut and seed butter anywhere. Available in two flavors, Almond Butter Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chocolate, the bars contain 7-8 grams of protein and 4 grams of sugar per serving, with no artificial preservatives, while offering healthy fats, omega-3s and amino acids. The Almond Butter Chocolate bar contains NuttZo’s Power Fuel blend of cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, hazelnuts and pumpkin seeds, and the Peanut Butter Chocolate bar features the brand’s Peanut Pro blend of peanuts, cashews, almonds, flax seeds, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts and sunflower seeds. Although they’re sold in the refrigerated section of grocery stores, the bars can be stored and enjoyed unrefrigerated for up to two weeks, making them the ideal snack for on-the-go activities. As with all NuttZo products, a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Project Left Behind, the brand’s sister nonprofit benefiting orphaned and underprivileged children worldwide. Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars retail for a suggested price range of $2.59-$2.79 per 12-bar box of either variety.