Created by a father-and-son team with the goal of making clean eating fun, accessible and delicious, Nutsóla superfood mixes aren’t only a granola alternative, but can also be the base for DIY bars, a topping, an add-in to smoothies, and more. Featuring a mix of 100% real ingredients the plant-based, gluten- and grain-free, no-added-sugar product line is available in five flavors: Peanut Butter, Cacao Almond, Cherry Max, Vanilla Almond and Banana Nut. A 10-ounce package of any variety retailers for a suggested $11.99.