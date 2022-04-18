Mars Petcare’s Nutro brand has released a product line of dry and wet dog food products, Nutro So Simple. A healthy alternative to dog food products, the line consists of meals and snacks containing real and high-quality ingredients. Nutro So Simple consists of two dry dog food options and two wet food options: Dry Dog Food with Chicken, Dry Dog Food with Beef, Meal Complement for Dogs Chicken Recipe in Bone Broth, and Complement for Dogs Chicken & Duck Recipe in Bone Broth. The dry dog food comes in 4.5-pound to 27-pound bags and retails for a suggested range of $13.99- $53.99, while the wet dog food is available in 2-ounce tubs retailing for a suggested range of $1.99-$2.29.