Numi Sweet Slumber Tea and Drinking Chocolates

Introduced in time for the 2020 Winter Fancy Food Show, Numi Organic Tea’s Sweet Slumber Tea and Drinking Chocolates move the brand squarely into the wellness and functionality markets. Caffeine-free, Non-GMO Verified and made with Fairtrade Certified ingredients, Sweet Slumber features a blend of sweet flowers, including chamomile, hop flowers and lavender flower, and potent valerian root to relieve stress and inspire rest and relaxation, while the low-sugar, Paleo-friendly, gluten-free, vegan, Non-GMO Verified line of Drinking Chocolates, made with Fairtrade Certified cocoa, come in four varieties: Touch of Chili, Dash of Salt, Kick of Mocha, and Shroom Power. Sweet Slumber retails for a suggested $6.99 per 16-count box, and the Drinking Chocolates will retail for $9.99 per 6.3-ounce pouch when they become available in July. Additionally, both products sport an eco-friendly brand refresh with a bright, bold, ingredients-focused look.