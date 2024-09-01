Numi Damiana Organic Herbal Supplement

Caffeine-free, antioxidant product line comes in 3 mood-enhancing blends
Numi Damiana Organic Herbal Supplement Main Image

B Corporation Numi Organic Tea, a leading purchaser of organic Fair Trade Certified tea, has introduced a Relax and Regenerate Herbal Supplement tea line featuring damiana, a flowering vine native to Mexico and Central and South America, which has been used for centuries as a mood enhancer and energy booster. The product line consists of three caffeine-free, antioxidant-rich blends created with mood-enhancing functionality in mind: Relax, combining damiana, floral butterfly pea flower, rose, and lavender in a smooth, earthy and mellow tea; Uplift, offering a refreshing mix of damiana, desert lime, lemongrass, lemon balm, rose petals and licorice root; and Focus, an earthy, herbaceous beverage containing damiana, ginkgo leaf, lion’s mane, hibiscus, peppermint, spearmint, licorice, marshmallow and a touch of rosemary, for a tart, sweet flavor. All of the blends are ethically sourced and climate-neutral, use plant-based compostable wrappers, and include a carbon footprint label on the package. A box of 16 tea bags of any variety retails for a suggested $7.99. The product is now available on Numi’s website and Amazon, as well as at select retailers. 

Other Popular Products

Numi Damiana Organic Herbal Supplement

Numi Damiana Organic Herbal Supplement Teaser

Doughlicious

Doughlicious Boxes Teaser

White Claw 0% Alcohol

White Claw 0% Alcohol Teaser

For More Details

$7.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds