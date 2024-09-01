Numi Damiana Organic Herbal Supplement

B Corporation Numi Organic Tea, a leading purchaser of organic Fair Trade Certified tea, has introduced a Relax and Regenerate Herbal Supplement tea line featuring damiana, a flowering vine native to Mexico and Central and South America, which has been used for centuries as a mood enhancer and energy booster. The product line consists of three caffeine-free, antioxidant-rich blends created with mood-enhancing functionality in mind: Relax, combining damiana, floral butterfly pea flower, rose, and lavender in a smooth, earthy and mellow tea; Uplift, offering a refreshing mix of damiana, desert lime, lemongrass, lemon balm, rose petals and licorice root; and Focus, an earthy, herbaceous beverage containing damiana, ginkgo leaf, lion’s mane, hibiscus, peppermint, spearmint, licorice, marshmallow and a touch of rosemary, for a tart, sweet flavor. All of the blends are ethically sourced and climate-neutral, use plant-based compostable wrappers, and include a carbon footprint label on the package. A box of 16 tea bags of any variety retails for a suggested $7.99. The product is now available on Numi’s website and Amazon, as well as at select retailers.