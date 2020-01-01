Founded in 2017, Nude was created with a mission to develop alcoholic beverages that are a healthier alternative within the FMB/RTD space. Before Nude launched, there was nothing in their category that was sugar-free.

All Nude products are sugar-free, sweetener-free, and carb-free, containing all-natural flavors and only 100 calories per serving. The company has made massive waves in Canada where they are an industry leader and sell millions of cases each year.

In the US, Nude has launched their flagship product, Nude Hard Seltzer, in their four strongest flavors: Peach, Raspberry Lemon, Classic Lime and Mango. The seltzer line took over a year and half to formulate - the result: four exceptionally clean, crisp, and easy-to-drink seltzers.

Committed to giving back, Nude supports animal welfare in every area they are sold. To date, they have donated over $215,000 to the cause with a goal of $1 million by 2023.

Nude currently has a distribution network lined up with some of the nation’s top beer distributors in CA, OR, WA, ID, MO, AZ, CO, NV, MN, ND, MA, NY, PA, NM,HI,IL,WY, and MI. The company is on target to be nationally distributed by mid-2021.

For further information, please reach out to our COO, Maddy Amisano: [email protected].