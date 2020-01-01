Mount Franklin Foods, a manufacturer of confections, mints and nut products, has now debuted Nubu Nut Butter Bites. Combining nuts with 100% natural peanut butter in a poppable, better-for-you form, the clean-label line comes in three varieties that are free of artificial colors and flavors, as well as being gluten- and preservative-free and vegan-friendly: Nut Butter Bites with Cashews, featuring the savory flavor combination of peanut butter and cashews in a balanced sweet snack, with a soft, crunchy texture, complemented by the subtle creaminess of the cashews; Nut Butter Bites with Peanuts, offering a rich, natural peanut butter base with added peanuts in a bite with just six simple ingredients; and Nut Butter Bites with Pecans, which includes the sweet, rich, buttery flavor of pecans among seven simple ingredients for a unique snack. According to Mount Franklin Foods VP Dawn Sykora, the product blends the best of nuts and nut butters “in a mess-free, bite-size treat that can be enjoyed anywhere.” Available in 5- or 6-ounce bags, the product line has a suggested retail price of $3.79.