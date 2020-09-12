NSF International’s Board Gains New Independent Director

NSF International has appointed to its board of directors Ethelbert Williams, who will be able to offer insights to the certification organization based on his two decades of developing marketing and sales strategies for direct-to-consumer, e-commerce and omnichannel retailers.

“Ethelbert is a welcome addition to NSF International’s board of directors,” said Kevan Lawlor, president and CEO of Ann Arbor, Michigan-based NSF. “As an independent director, Ethelbert brings invaluable experience in e-commerce, particularly within the consumer and food industries. NSF is at a pivotal point in its history as we explore new ways of working with our customers and using technologies to protect and improve human health. Ethelbert will help us develop strategies to accomplish our goals and support our mission.”

Williams is the director of e-commerce for the Boston Beer Co.’s portfolio encompassing Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, Dogfish Head and Truly Hard Seltzer brands. In this role, he is accountable for e-commerce, go-to-market and sales strategies for such companies as Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Amazon, grocery delivery partners and wholesalers.

“NSF International is in the middle of an important transformation aimed at maintaining its market leader position in the testing, inspection and certification industry,” noted Williams. “NSF has developed some truly unique technologies that give retailers and consumers unprecedented transparency and visibility into the food supply chain from farm to fork. I look forward to helping NSF collaborate with its customers to develop and implement new technologies that are needed to support public health in our fast-changing world.”

Earlier in his career Williams drove go-to-market and channel expansion for the personal and facial cleansing categories at Kimberly-Clark Corp, and has also held brand leadership roles at Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

Williams earned a bachelor of science from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, in Chicago, where he is now an adjunct lecturer in the digital marketing, media and innovation graduate program curriculum.

Founded in 1944, NSF is an independent global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment.