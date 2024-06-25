NSA Establishes New England Chapter, Office

The newly-established New England chapter of the National Supermarket Association will be based in Rhode Island.

The National Supermarket Association (NSA) is on the move. The Flushing, N,Y.-headquartered trade association representing more than 700 independent grocers has added a chapter and office in New England.

The New England chapter of NSA will be based in Providence, R.I. That site was chosen for its central location, competitive business costs and local talent pool.

RELATED: National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Promotes Senior Leaders

“We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from the state of Rhode Island. This commitment makes our mission more achievable and impactful. Our mission is to advance and support the independent supermarket owners by promoting innovation, sustainability, and community engagement,” said William Rodriguez, president of the NSA New England chapter.