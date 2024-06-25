 Skip to main content

NSA Establishes New England Chapter, Office

Local headquarters in Providence, R.I., will serve indie grocers throughout the region
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
The newly-established New England chapter of the National Supermarket Association will be based in Rhode Island.

The National Supermarket Association (NSA) is on the move. The Flushing, N,Y.-headquartered trade association representing more than 700 independent grocers has added a chapter and office in New England.

The New England chapter of NSA will be based in Providence, R.I. That site was chosen for its central location, competitive business costs and local talent pool.

“We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from the state of Rhode Island. This commitment makes our mission more achievable and impactful. Our mission is to advance and support the independent supermarket owners by promoting innovation, sustainability, and community engagement,” said William Rodriguez, president of the NSA New England chapter. 

Rhode Island’s Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos said that the group is a welcome addition. “I am excited to announce that the National Supermarket Association has chosen Providence for their New England headquarters, better positioning our state to become a leader in the region’s food economy. The National Supermarket Association will be a valuable partner in reducing grocery costs for Rhode Island families, supporting our vibrant community of food producers and wholesalers, and eliminating food deserts in our state,” she remarked.

According to NSA, independent grocery stores employ more than 3,000 people and generate over $420 million in annual sales in Rhode Island and at least $15 billion in annual sales across New England.

NSA was founded in 1989 by Hispanic entrepreneurs and has seen its membership grow significantly over the last two decades. The group provides outreach services to corporations that want to capture the booming Hispanic market by providing counseling on marketing strategies to reach Hispanic retailers and consumers, including market and cultural intelligence. 

 

