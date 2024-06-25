NSA Establishes New England Chapter, Office
Local headquarters in Providence, R.I., will serve indie grocers throughout the region
According to NSA, independent grocery stores employ more than 3,000 people and generate over $420 million in annual sales in Rhode Island and at least $15 billion in annual sales across New England.
NSA was founded in 1989 by Hispanic entrepreneurs and has seen its membership grow significantly over the last two decades. The group provides outreach services to corporations that want to capture the booming Hispanic market by providing counseling on marketing strategies to reach Hispanic retailers and consumers, including market and cultural intelligence.