Using a first-of-its-kind patented artificial intelligence technology dubbed "Giuseppe" that creates plant-based options that taste, feel, cook and function just like their animal-based counterparts, NotCo has debuted its latest products, NotMilk Chocolate. The rich, creamy, smooth product is made with such unexpected 100% plant-based ingredients as peas, pineapple, cabbage and cocoa, with each serving containing less sugar than other chocolate plant-milks while providing an excellent source of calcium, vitamin D and B12, and a good source of potassium. Operating in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, NotCo is also the maker of NotMilk, NotBurger, NotMeat, NotIceCream and NotMayo. Like NotMilk’s other 64-ounce carton varieties, NotMilk Whole, NotMilk 2% Reduced Fat and NotMilk 1% Low Fat, NotMilk Chocolate retails for a suggested $4.99. Additionally, an 8-ounce on-the-go format debuts on Amazon this month in single, 4-pack and 12-pack options retailing for a suggested $1.59, $5.99 and $15.99, respectively.