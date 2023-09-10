Fast-growing food tech company NotCo, powered by a patented AI technology dubbed Giuseppe, has rolled out NotChicken Dino Nuggets. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, the dinosaur-shaped plant-based nuggets will be available at Meijer stores throughout the Midwest and online through Thrive Market at the end of October, with additional retailers to come. The reimagined childhood favorite features a novel combination of such ingredients as fava beans, bamboo and peach powder in an innovative recipe created by Giuseppe, along with NotCo’s team of AI chefs and R&D experts, who are dedicated to producing plant-based foods that taste, feel and function just like animal-based foods. NotChicken Dino Nuggets contain 8 grams of protein per serving, with 62% less saturated fat than traditional nuggets, and are vegan, non-GMO and cholesterol-free. An 8-ounce pack retails for a suggested $5.99. The dino nuggets join NotCo’s robust lineup of NotChicken products, which includes Patties, Tenders and Nuggets. NotCo has also launched NotMilk, NotBurger, NotMeat, NotIceCream and NotMay in 10 countries.