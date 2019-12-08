Northgate González Market CEO Receives 'Legends of the Industry' Award

Miguel González, CEO of Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate González Market, has been recognized by the Food Industries Sales Managers' Club (FISMC) of Los Angeles with its "Legends of the Industry" Award.

Northgate González Market has been a staple in Southern California for nearly 40 years, and the FISMC has been honoring the region's grocery industry for 85 years. González received the leadership award at a luncheon attended by more than 400 guests at The Richard Nixon Library & Birthplace in Yorba Linda, Calif.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award on behalf of my family and Northgate González Market associates who work hard to bring fresh, quality ingredients and an authentic shopping experience to our customers every day,” said González in a statement sent to Abasto, a Hispanic food and beverage industry news publication.

Family-owned independent grocer Northgate González Market has more than 40 stores in California’s Orange, Los Angeles and San Diego counties. Take a video tour of one of the company's stores, recognized as a Progressive Grocer Store of the Month.