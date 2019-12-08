Press enter to search
Close search

Northgate González Market CEO Receives 'Legends of the Industry' Award

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Northgate González Market CEO Receives 'Legends of the Industry' Award

08/12/2019
Northgate González Market CEO Receives 'Legends of the Industry' Award
Northgate González Market CEO Miguel González (left) accepts FISMC's "Legends of the Industry" Award (Photo: Food Industries Sales Managers' Club of Los Angeles)

Miguel González, CEO of Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate González Market, has been recognized by the Food Industries Sales Managers' Club (FISMC) of Los Angeles with its "Legends of the Industry" Award. 

Northgate González Market has been a staple in Southern California for nearly 40 years, and the FISMC has been honoring the region's grocery industry for 85 years. González received the leadership award at a luncheon attended by more than 400 guests at The Richard Nixon Library & Birthplace in Yorba Linda, Calif. 

“I am deeply honored to receive this award on behalf of my family and Northgate González Market associates who work hard to bring fresh, quality ingredients and an authentic shopping experience to our customers every day,” said González in a statement sent to Abasto, a Hispanic food and beverage industry news publication.

Family-owned independent grocer Northgate González Market has more than 40 stores in California’s Orange, Los Angeles and San Diego counties. Take a video tour of one of the company's stores, recognized as a Progressive Grocer Store of the Month. 

Also Worth Reading

Northgate González Market Kicks Off 360-Degree Marketing Campaign

‘What A Feeling’ launched during Latin Billboard Awards telecast

Hispanic Retailer Northgate Gonzalez Market Chooses NCR Emerald for New Point-of-Sale Solution

Independent grocer to benefit from cloud-based system

Northgate Gonzalez Market Installs New Coin-Conversion Kiosks in All Stores

Hispanic grocer teams with Coinstar for new coin counters

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Northgate González Market Kicks Off 360-Degree Marketing Campaign
Technology
Hispanic Retailer Northgate Gonzalez Market Chooses NCR Emerald for New Point-of-Sale Solution