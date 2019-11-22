Press enter to search
Northgate González Market Adds New Features in Latest Store

Northgate González Market Adds New Features in Latest Store

By Abby Kleckler - 11/22/2019
The grand opening took place Nov. 20 for Northgate Market's Riverside, Calif., location.

Northgate González Market has opened the doors to its new Riverside, Calif., store, with the Latino grocer's commitment to serve the local community in mind.

The new location includes Clinica Bienestar, a clinic where residents will be able to receive medical services. It also features a community room available for nonprofit organizations needing meeting space, as well as for in-house events such as diabetes classes, cooking classes and yoga classes. 

"We are excited at the Riverside community's overwhelming welcome to the grand opening of our newest store," said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate Market. "Our entrée into Riverside is a planned expansion of our grocery brand into key markets and an opportunity to offer local consumers an authentic shopping experience with customer service that will exceed everyone's expectations!"

The store employees 225 associates. 

Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate Gonzalez Market operates 40 full-service supermarkets in three California counties: Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego.

