Nonni’s Limoncello Pistacho Biscotti

Nonni’s Foods has rolled out a limited-edition Limoncello Pistachio Biscotti – available until July 2019 – to mark its partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), as well as updated packaging that incorporates the nonprofit organization’s logo for the artisan baker’s Limone Biscotti, which can be purchased year-round. ALSF helps children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families and empowering everyone to help find a cure. The Limoncello Pistachio variety blends tangy lemon biscotti with crunchy pistachios and a drizzle of gourmet white icing, while the Limone variety offers a crunchy lemon cookie layered with a light coating of white icing. All Nonni’s biscotti are made with real, wholesome ingredients, including, eggs, butter and sugar, and one cookie contains just 110 calories. A 6.88-ounce box of eight individually wrapped biscotti retails for a suggested price range of $3.50- 3.99.