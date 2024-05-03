Nona Lim Instant Noodle Bowls and Heat & Serve Entrees

Pan-Asian comfort food brand Nona Lim is marking a decade in business, having started out with small-batch, slow-simmered bone broths inspired by Singaporean street food. Now the brand has added two products to its portfolio in tandem with its anniversary: Instant Noodle Bowls and Heat & Serve Meat Entrees. Both products adhere to Nona Lim’s original mission of providing authentic, convenient snack and meal options made with fresh, clean, nourishing non-GMO ingredients that include vegetables, herbs, spices and humanely raised, GAP-rated proteins, with no added MSG and less sodium than most comparable brands on the market. Nona Lim’s Instant Noodle Bowls, retailing for a suggested $5.99 per 1.9-ounce bowl, have been freeze-dried to protect the flavors, aromas and textures of the premium fresh noodles and peak-season vegetables that rehydrate in a rich, flavorful broth. Based on cuisines of diverse Chinese provinces, the line’s three flavors include silky flat noodles plus Fujian Shrimp, containing fried tofu and cabbage in a fragrant seafood-infused broth, plant-based Yunnan Mushroom, featuring juicy shiitake and porcini mushrooms in an earthy broth; and Sichuan Spicy Mala, offering plump shitake mushrooms and spicy peppercorns in a fiery red mala broth. Meanwhile, Heat & Serve Meat Entrees, retailing for $12.99 per 14-ounce refrigerated package, are small-batch sous-vide meals featuring tender, antibiotic-free proteins. Able to be quickly reheated in just five minutes, the line consists of Filipino Pork Adobo, with tangy, savory marinated chunks of pork belly in an adobo mixture of vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, peppercorns and bay leaves, and Singaporean Chicken Curry, containing moist chicken thighs that are slow-simmered in fresh lemongrass, coconut milk and a rempah (spice paste) packed with onion, garlic, ginger, curry powder, chilies and other spices.