No Fade Fresh Metallic Silver Color-Depositing Shampoo and Conditioner

Based on overwhelming consumer demand, No Fade Fresh, inventor of the first color-depositing shampoo and conditioner and the first salon-quality clean hair color with bond rebuilder technology that’s damage-free, 100% vegan and plant-based, has launched its latest shade, Metallic Silver. The product’s gray tone is uniquely formulated at the company’s in-house lab to cancel out unwanted brassy yellow in users’ hair while also depositing a metallic silver shade. In common with other No Fade Fresh products, Metallic Silver Shampoo and Conditioner have no harsh chemicals; contain no gluten, sulfates, PPD, parabens or mineral oil; and are PETA Certified/cruelty-free, with no animal testing ever. No Fade Fresh Metallic Silver Color-depositing Shampoo and No Fade Fresh Metallic Silver Color-depositing Conditioner come in 6.4-fluid-ounce bottles that retail for a suggested $14.99 each.