No Fade Fresh Color Depositing Shampoos and Conditioners

No Fade Fresh, a new category of hair color, was developed and launched at mass retail in February 2020 by professional colorists.

The company was founded by world renown hair colorist, Leland Hirsch, known as “The Hair Color Authority,” who developed the color-depositing shampoo and conditioner category under the ARTec banner before selling to L’Oreal in 2002.

In 2020, pre-Covid-19, Leland developed a product for mass retail. The line consists of natural colors (browns, blondes, reds), pastels and vivids (silvers, pinks, purples and blues) that correct, maintain, refresh and create color in the shower. The products can be used as an add-on to box hair color, and extend color between salon visits. Buyers have recognized a new category and incremental opportunity.

No Fade Fresh was launched at CVS and Target, and soon added select Shop Rite stores with Wakefern. The company will add several more retailers in 2021.

No Fade Fresh is “clean, plant-based beauty” in the very “dirty” category of hair care. The products have no harsh chemicals, and are the only on-shelf that can make the following claims: 100% Vegan, No Gluten, No Sulfates, No PPD, No Parabens, No Mineral Oil, and PETA-Certified/Cruelty Free with no Animal Testing ever.