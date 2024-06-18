Nixie Organic Zero Sugar Soda

Noting that the $10 billion diet soda industry is still dominated by products containing synthetic ingredients, top organic sparkling water brand Nixie has now launched Organic Zero Sugar Soda. Drawing on more than two decades of organic R&D experience, Nixie founder and CEO Nicole Bernard Dawes (also the founder of Late July Snacks) and her team set out to create zero-sugar sodas in iconic flavors that compared with rival mainstream brands but featured a cleaner ingredient profile. The resulting options, Classic Cola, Root Beer and Ginger Ale, are crafted with USDA Certified Organic flavors and extracts, as well as containing no calories or artificial sweeteners. Purified using reverse-osmosis filtration, the line comes in 12-ounce eco-friendly BPA-free cans with a suggested retail price of $2.49 each for any flavor. Nixie’s overall mission is to eliminate sugar, single-use plastic bottles and toxic forever chemicals from the beverage aisle.