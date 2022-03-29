Pepsi has reimagined the cola experience with Nitro Pepsi, the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola that the soft-drink powerhouse describes as “creamy, smooth and [with] a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head.” The distinctive texture is made possible by a unique widget placed at the bottom of every can – the first time this type of widget technology, often seen in beer and coffee products, has been applied to the cola category. Noting that the product doesn’t look and taste like a traditional cola or soda, Pepsi recommends that Nitro Pepsi be served cold, ideally without ice and fully inverted into a tall glass, from which it should be sipped directly, rather than through a straw, allowing the foam head to leave a frothy mustache. Nitro Pepsi comes in two flavors, Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola, in a newly designed single-serve 16-ounce can retailing for a suggested $2.29 and a 4-pack retailing for a suggested $6.49. Accompanying the rollout is a fully integrated marketing campaign including a new national television commercial.