Nissin Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK

For those who really, really love really, really hot! We took our already flavorful Hot & Spicy noodles and cranked up the heat a few sweat-inducing notches to create our spiciest, most flavorful meals ever. Each bowl includes a Fire Sauce packet to create precisely spiced noodles in sauce (with no added MSG) in only five microwavable minutes. FIRE WOK is available in three increasingly spicy flavors: Sizzlin’ Rich Pork (SPICE LEVEL 4), Scorchin’ Sesame Shrimp (LEVEL 5) and Molten Chili Chicken (LEVEL 6!!!) … You’ve been warned.