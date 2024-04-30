Nicky Line Offers High-Quality, Sustainable Paper

Did you know there’s a complete line of household paper product offerings that has it all? Consumers want high-quality paper products, and they also want sustainable options – there’s only one place to look that offers your customers the best of both worlds.

Sofidel’s Nicky brand of toilet paper, paper towels, napkins and facial tissue is known for its renewable, recyclable and biodegradable paper packaging. It’s also the first household paper product range in the United States to offer this type of packaging.

Retailers will love Nicky as it can be sold under private labels – Nicky has the option to do several types of prints on the towels along with various packaging designs. The paper product line can be produced with various bundle sizes to meet retailers’ needs as well.

As mentioned above, the brand offers sustainable paper with all Nicky products. These products are made only using Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC)-certified pulp from responsibly managed forests. FSC® is well-known to businesses and consumers worldwide for sustainable forest management using the most rigorous forest certification system – via responsible sourcing, conservation and restoration.