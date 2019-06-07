Ni Armor’s Sweet BBQ Marinade & Dipping Sauce

WINNER OF THE 2019 PROGRESSIVE GROCER EDITORS' PICK AWARD, Ni Armor’s sweet BBQ marinade and dipping sauce is a premium all-purpose cooking and dipping sauce. It’s for marinating, dipping, grilling, baking, sautéing, and also great for any type of meat and style of cooking. Put it on any meat – even baked salmon – and enjoy! People love Ni Armor sauce because not only is it versatile, but it also has plenty of healthy benefits. We used the best ingredients and eliminated the bad! The sauce has only 1 gram of natural brown sugar and no high-fructose corn syrup (so it’s diabetic friendly), and it’s keto and Weight Watchers friendly (it’s also fat free – only 10 calories! Put it on the Weight Watchers app: It’s zero points). This sauce is the best in the market! Nothing tastes better than a sauce that can do just about anything! People fell in love with our product, and that’s what we offer our customers: full customer satisfaction for what they’re paying for. Ni Armor is great-tasting!