NGA Show to Include New Specialty Pavilions

The NGA Show, a trade show for the independent supermarket industry, will feature seven new specialty pavilions at its 2020 event, scheduled for Feb. 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center.



The new pavilions slated to appear on the 2020 NGA Show Expo floor are as follows:

“With these new pavilions, 2020 NGA Show attendees will be able to view and sample the latest products that are trending in the supermarket industry,” noted Courtney Muller, chief corporate development and strategy officer at Trumbull, Conn.-based Clarion Events, producer and manager of the event, in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). “Shoppers are continuing to purchase in these categories at a growing rate and retailers will be ready to address their needs by visiting our new pavilions.”



Returning to the annual show are the Center for Advancing Retail & Technology (CART) Pavilion, the Coffee Fest Market Place, the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) Pavilion, the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Pavilion, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Pavilion and the World of Latino Cuisine pavilion.



“We are excited to provide our attendees with access to more products and services than ever before, allowing independents to stay ahead of the latest trends and grow their bottom line,” said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA, who is retiring and will be succeeded by Greg Ferrara in September. “Each year, we receive feedback from our retail and wholesale attendees about how interactions with show exhibitors help to drive more collaboration across the industry, making it a win-win for all show participants.”