NGA Show to Include New Specialty Pavilions
The NGA Show, a trade show for the independent supermarket industry, will feature seven new specialty pavilions at its 2020 event, scheduled for Feb. 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center.
The new pavilions slated to appear on the 2020 NGA Show Expo floor are as follows:
- Foodservice Pavilion: Providing retailers the opportunity to source products and services, including equipment, cleaning supplies, packaging and smallwares, from current and emerging foodservice brands to enable them to remain competitive by adding restaurants within their stores
- Food Trends Experience Pavilion: A tasting adventure offering direct access to products, flavors and ingredients driving the hottest emerging retail trends, including local, organic and sustainable products
- Gift & Souvenir Pavilion: Giving retailers the opportunity to source a selection of top name gift and souvenir products, among them souvenirs, T-shirts, beach items, logo products, and toys and games
- Health & Wellness Pavilion: A forum to discover products and services to maximize opportunities with healthy food and beverage offerings and wellness programs
- Pet Care Pavilion: Offering retailers the opportunity to source the latest trends, nutritional formulations and pet care products from current and emerging brands
- Seasonal Merchandise Pavilion: Providing retailers the opportunity to source the best seasonal merchandise solutions for the grocery industry
- Technology Pavilion: Giving the retailers the opportunity to source technology solutions that aim to generate more revenue and boost efficiencies in stores.
“With these new pavilions, 2020 NGA Show attendees will be able to view and sample the latest products that are trending in the supermarket industry,” noted Courtney Muller, chief corporate development and strategy officer at Trumbull, Conn.-based Clarion Events, producer and manager of the event, in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). “Shoppers are continuing to purchase in these categories at a growing rate and retailers will be ready to address their needs by visiting our new pavilions.”
Returning to the annual show are the Center for Advancing Retail & Technology (CART) Pavilion, the Coffee Fest Market Place, the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) Pavilion, the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Pavilion, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Pavilion and the World of Latino Cuisine pavilion.
“We are excited to provide our attendees with access to more products and services than ever before, allowing independents to stay ahead of the latest trends and grow their bottom line,” said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA, who is retiring and will be succeeded by Greg Ferrara in September. “Each year, we receive feedback from our retail and wholesale attendees about how interactions with show exhibitors help to drive more collaboration across the industry, making it a win-win for all show participants.”
The NGA Show has taken place annually for more than 30 years, connecting independent supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the globe to share innovative solutions and best practices.