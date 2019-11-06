NGA Honors Leadership Development Graduates

The National Grocers Association (NGA) Foundation’s Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) celebrated the 45 grocery industry executives who completed the program, which ran June 2-6 at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.

“The ELDP program prepares the next generation of leaders in the supermarket industry to take on an array of challenges and opportunities. The industry is constantly evolving, and leadership and development programs are critical for independents to thrive,” said Matt Ott, executive director of the NGA Foundation. “Thanks to PepsiCo, NGA is able to provide the ELDP program, enabling independent supermarket operators to invest in their future leaders.”

The five-day, interactive and intensive program is geared toward mid-or upper-level executives that oversee other staff. Participants, who are nominated by their supervisors, are taught by respected academic and grocery industry leaders, and participate in networking opportunities and a personalized 360-degree assessment of the participants personal leadership style.

This year’s graduates include:

Adam Campbell- Woodman's Food Market, Inc.

Brian Usinger- Woodman's Food Market, Inc.

Bridget Grabowski- C&S Wholesale Grocers

Chris Green- ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc.

Chris McMahon- ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc.

Cristy Hess- Busch's Fresh Food Market

Darlene Xhudo- Nicholas Markets

Darryl Miller- Associated Wholesale Grocers

David Pack- Coborn's, Inc.

David "Nick" Lenzi- Busch's Fresh Food Market

Devyn Blais- Webb- Big Y Foods

Diana Barr- Coborn's, Inc.

Doug Pickerill- Associated Wholesale Grocers

Ed Territo- Allegiance Retail Services/Foodtown

Elaine Mitchell- Affiliated Foods, Inc.

Erik Da Rocha- Wakefern Food Corp.

Jaime Kissinger- Delaware Supermarkets - ShopRite

Jessica Valentino- Ravitz Family Markets

Joe Anzaldo- Newport Avenue Market

John Kozarski- Ravitz Family Markets

John Fraro- Big Y Foods

Josh Croson- Coborn's, Inc.

Julie Bolick- Merchants Distributors LLC

Keith Fanguy- Associated Grocers, Inc.

Keith Williams- Merchants Distributors LLC

Kirk LaBoyteaux- Brookshire Grocery Co.

Krystyna Testa- Wakefern Food Corp.

Laura Fisher- National Grocers Association

Lisa Swanson- Hugo's Family Marketplace

Marc Hamilton- ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc.

Mark Wyckoff- Brookdale ShopRite

Matt Brown- Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Company, Inc.

Meg Mitchell- C&S Wholesale Grocers

Michael Arbuckle- Harmons

Mike Soehlman- Harps Food Stores, Inc.

Mike Piziak- Big Y Foods

Nallely De Jesus- Met Fresh Supermarket

Nick Maniaci- Nicholas Markets

Pat Elliott- Delaware Supermarkets - ShopRite

Rebecca Weber- ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc.

Richard "Rick" Goodman- Associated Grocers, Inc.

Robin Hayes- Mitchell Grocery Corp.

Shane Estep- K-VA-T Food Stores, inc. (dba Food City)

Tim Schaefer- Merchants Distributors LLC

Tom Domino- Wakefern Food Corp.

Arlington, Va.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent grocery sector of the food distribution industry.