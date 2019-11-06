NGA Honors Leadership Development Graduates
The National Grocers Association (NGA) Foundation’s Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) celebrated the 45 grocery industry executives who completed the program, which ran June 2-6 at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.
“The ELDP program prepares the next generation of leaders in the supermarket industry to take on an array of challenges and opportunities. The industry is constantly evolving, and leadership and development programs are critical for independents to thrive,” said Matt Ott, executive director of the NGA Foundation. “Thanks to PepsiCo, NGA is able to provide the ELDP program, enabling independent supermarket operators to invest in their future leaders.”
The five-day, interactive and intensive program is geared toward mid-or upper-level executives that oversee other staff. Participants, who are nominated by their supervisors, are taught by respected academic and grocery industry leaders, and participate in networking opportunities and a personalized 360-degree assessment of the participants personal leadership style.
This year’s graduates include:
- Adam Campbell- Woodman's Food Market, Inc.
- Brian Usinger- Woodman's Food Market, Inc.
- Bridget Grabowski- C&S Wholesale Grocers
- Chris Green- ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc.
- Chris McMahon- ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc.
- Cristy Hess- Busch's Fresh Food Market
- Darlene Xhudo- Nicholas Markets
- Darryl Miller- Associated Wholesale Grocers
- David Pack- Coborn's, Inc.
- David "Nick" Lenzi- Busch's Fresh Food Market
- Devyn Blais- Webb- Big Y Foods
- Diana Barr- Coborn's, Inc.
- Doug Pickerill- Associated Wholesale Grocers
- Ed Territo- Allegiance Retail Services/Foodtown
- Elaine Mitchell- Affiliated Foods, Inc.
- Erik Da Rocha- Wakefern Food Corp.
- Jaime Kissinger- Delaware Supermarkets - ShopRite
- Jessica Valentino- Ravitz Family Markets
- Joe Anzaldo- Newport Avenue Market
- John Kozarski- Ravitz Family Markets
- John Fraro- Big Y Foods
- Josh Croson- Coborn's, Inc.
- Julie Bolick- Merchants Distributors LLC
- Keith Fanguy- Associated Grocers, Inc.
- Keith Williams- Merchants Distributors LLC
- Kirk LaBoyteaux- Brookshire Grocery Co.
- Krystyna Testa- Wakefern Food Corp.
- Laura Fisher- National Grocers Association
- Lisa Swanson- Hugo's Family Marketplace
- Marc Hamilton- ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc.
- Mark Wyckoff- Brookdale ShopRite
- Matt Brown- Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Company, Inc.
- Meg Mitchell- C&S Wholesale Grocers
- Michael Arbuckle- Harmons
- Mike Soehlman- Harps Food Stores, Inc.
- Mike Piziak- Big Y Foods
- Nallely De Jesus- Met Fresh Supermarket
- Nick Maniaci- Nicholas Markets
- Pat Elliott- Delaware Supermarkets - ShopRite
- Rebecca Weber- ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc.
- Richard "Rick" Goodman- Associated Grocers, Inc.
- Robin Hayes- Mitchell Grocery Corp.
- Shane Estep- K-VA-T Food Stores, inc. (dba Food City)
- Tim Schaefer- Merchants Distributors LLC
- Tom Domino- Wakefern Food Corp.
Arlington, Va.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent grocery sector of the food distribution industry.