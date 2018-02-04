NGA Gives Spirit of America Award to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and the Washington Food Industry Association (WFIA) have presented the NGA Spirit of America Award to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., for her efforts to preserve and foster the principles of free enterprise and advance pro-growth policies that support the independent supermarket industry.

The award was bestowed by Jan Gee, president and CEO of Olympia-based WFIA, on behalf of the independent grocery industry in Washington State and across the United States.

“Independent grocers are important to Washington’s local economy and serve as the backbone of so many communities in the state,” noted said Greg Ferrara, EVP of advocacy, public relations, and member services at Arlington, Va.-based NGA, adding that the organization “is honored to be able to recognize Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers for her efforts on behalf of our industry and members in Washington. From her leadership on the Common Sense Nutrition Disclosure Act to her support of comprehensive tax reform, Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers has been a strong advocate for the independent supermarket industry."

“Having a champion who understands family-owned and community-focused grocers like Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers has been incredibly important in ensuring the independent supermarket industry is a robust one,” added Gee. “We are grateful for all of the work and leadership she has provided in Washington and our nation’s capital.”

First elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2004, Rodgers serves Washington’s Fifth Congressional District. As chair of the House Republican Conference, she is the fourth highest-ranking Republican in the House and the highest-ranking woman in Congress. She’s also the longest-serving woman in Republican leadership.

The NGA Spirit of America Award, established in 1982, recognizes key industry and community figures who have led in the areas of community services and government relations on behalf of a free and independent food distribution system. NGA has presented this award to more than 550 recipients, among them Presidents George H. W. Bush and Gerald Ford.