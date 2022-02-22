NGA, Ecolab Become Food Safety Partners

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has tapped Ecolab, a provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, as its food safety partner as part of a new suite of resources available to NGA member companies.

“Food safety and enhanced sanitation practices have always been paramount for independent community retailers,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “The training, guidance and depth of knowledge provided by Ecolab will help enable our members’ adherence to the highest food safety standards and boost confidence and trust among their valued consumers.”

Grocers can go to NGA’s food safety website, which offers food safety training that reinforces the basics and introduces innovations. Site visitors can also find out how to register for webinars on food safety regulations and opportunities available through Ecolab, among them links to the company’s thought leadership, solutions and services. Further, NGA members will receive enhanced communications regarding food safety practices and advancements via regular and dedicated newsletters, including how to take part in Ecolab’s Food Safety Culture program along with its science-based public health and food safety program to earn the Ecolab Science Certified seal, a visible sign of commitment that a location is adhering to cleaner, safer practices.

“We are proud to partner with NGA, whose members have demonstrated a strong commitment to the highest food safety standards,” said Adam Johnson, VP of St. Paul, Minn.-based Ecolab and general manager for Global Food Retail Services. “Ecolab looks forward to helping independent grocers reinforce the trust that their communities have placed in them to deliver a cleaner, safer shopping experience.”