Another Round of Packaged Salad Recalls

There’s another bagged salad recall, as concerns about possible Listeria contamination triggered a fresh notice from Dole.

The latest recall affects products made at facilities in Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, Calif. Sell-by dates range from Dec. 22, 2021 to Jan. 9, 2022. Salads from the Springfield batches have a code beginning with the letter “W” and items from Soledad lots have a code starting with “B.

Products from several brands are part of this recall, including the Dole brand and President’s Choice brands, and store brands from retailers including H-E-B, Kroger, Aldi and Walmart.

This is the latest in a series of bagged salad recalls. In December, Dole announced the recall of several packaged salad varieties produced by brands such as Ahold, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Nature’s Promise and Simply Nature. That move was also due to a positive Listeria sample.

Also in December, an outbreak of Listeria in several states was linked to packaged salads made by Fresh Express. Several products made at the company’s facility in Streamwood, Ill., were recalled.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3, Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. is No. 24, Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10, and Arlington, Va.-based Lidl U.S. is No. 96 and on The PG 100.