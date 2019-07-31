NFRA Names Golden Penguin Award Winners for Frozen Food Month
The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has named the Golden Penguin Award winners for its 2019 March Frozen Food Month promotion.
The promo aims to drive traffic to the frozen food aisles through marketing and merchandising efforts, and 36 grocers or companies were recognized with Gold awards for doing so, while 35 received Silver awards.
The Gold award winners by category were as follows:
Community involvement
- Acme Markets, Philadelphia
- Carlin Group, Cincinnati
- North Florida Frozen Refrigerated Food Association, Jacksonville, Fla.
- Palermo Villa Inc. dba Palermo’s Pizza, Milwaukee
in-store display
- Albertsons Southwest – Albertsons 1002, Phoenix
- Albertsons Southwest – Safeway 2799, Phoenix
- Albertsons Southwest – Safeway 2821, Phoenix
- Chris’ Food Center – Sandstone, Sandstone, Minn.
- Shop Rite Pearl River, Pearl River, N.Y.
- Woodman’s Menomonee Falls, Menomonee Falls, Wis.
overall marketing campaign: local association
- Frozen Food Council of Northern California, Roseville, Calif.
overall marketing campaign: manufacturer
- B&G Foods Inc., Parsippany, N.J.
- Cape Cod Select LLC, Carver, Mass.
- InnovAsian, Tukwila, Wash.
- Mrs. T’s Pierogies, Shenandoah, Pa.
overall marketing campaign: retailer
- Acme Markets, Philadelphia
- Albertsons Southwest Division, Phoenix
- Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh
- Harris Teeter, Matthews, N.C.
- Kroger, Cincinnati
- Safeway Eastern Division, Philadelphia
- Smart & Final Stores LLC, Commerce, Calif.
- Weis Markets Inc., Sunbury, Pa.
overall marketing campaign: sales agent
- Impact Group Southwest, Phoenix
overall marketing campaign: wholesaler
- C&S Wholesale Grocers, Robesonia, Pa.
Private brand campaign
- Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh
social media campaign
- Acme Markets, Philadelphia
- B&G Foods Inc., Green Giant, Parsippany, N.J.
- Price Chopper/Market 32, Albany, N.Y.
- Smart & Final Stores LLC, Commerce, Calif.
Gold award honorees will be recognized at a luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at NFRA's Convention, and here is a complete list of Silver award winners.
Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. The association sponsors the March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotions, as well as the October Cool Food for Kids educational outreach program.