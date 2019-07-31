NFRA Names Golden Penguin Award Winners for Frozen Food Month

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has named the Golden Penguin Award winners for its 2019 March Frozen Food Month promotion.

The promo aims to drive traffic to the frozen food aisles through marketing and merchandising efforts, and 36 grocers or companies were recognized with Gold awards for doing so, while 35 received Silver awards.

The Gold award winners by category were as follows:

Community involvement

Acme Markets, Philadelphia

Carlin Group, Cincinnati

North Florida Frozen Refrigerated Food Association, Jacksonville, Fla.

Palermo Villa Inc. dba Palermo’s Pizza, Milwaukee

in-store display

Albertsons Southwest – Albertsons 1002, Phoenix

Albertsons Southwest – Safeway 2799, Phoenix

Albertsons Southwest – Safeway 2821, Phoenix

Chris’ Food Center – Sandstone, Sandstone, Minn.

Shop Rite Pearl River, Pearl River, N.Y.

Woodman’s Menomonee Falls, Menomonee Falls, Wis.

overall marketing campaign: local association

Frozen Food Council of Northern California, Roseville, Calif.

overall marketing campaign: manufacturer

B&G Foods Inc., Parsippany, N.J.

Cape Cod Select LLC, Carver, Mass.

InnovAsian, Tukwila, Wash.

Mrs. T’s Pierogies, Shenandoah, Pa.

overall marketing campaign: retailer

Acme Markets, Philadelphia

Albertsons Southwest Division, Phoenix

Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh

Harris Teeter, Matthews, N.C.

Kroger, Cincinnati

Safeway Eastern Division, Philadelphia

Smart & Final Stores LLC, Commerce, Calif.

Weis Markets Inc., Sunbury, Pa.

overall marketing campaign: sales agent

Impact Group Southwest, Phoenix

overall marketing campaign: wholesaler

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Robesonia, Pa.

Private brand campaign

Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh

social media campaign

Acme Markets, Philadelphia

B&G Foods Inc., Green Giant, Parsippany, N.J.

Price Chopper/Market 32, Albany, N.Y.

Smart & Final Stores LLC, Commerce, Calif.

Gold award honorees will be recognized at a luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at NFRA's Convention, and here is a complete list of Silver award winners.

Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. The association sponsors the March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotions, as well as the October Cool Food for Kids educational outreach program.