Sustainable Supermarket Refrigeration Systems Becoming the Norm

Refrigeration is one of the supermarket systems ranking highest in terms of energy use, and suppliers and retailers are working constantly to lessen its impact on the environment. It’s good business in so many ways.

“Food Lion has been committed to zero-ODP [ozone-depleting potential] and low-GWP [global-warming potential] refrigerants for several years,” says Wayne Rosa, director of maintenance for the Salisbury, N.C.-based Ahold Delhaize USA banner. “We have also undergone a multiyear program retrofitting older R-22 systems with zero-ODP and low-GWP refrigerants.”

Additionally, Food Lion has committed to test alternative refrigeration systems in some of its stores in Virginia and the Carolinas, Rosa notes.

Food Lion worked closely with manufacturers to design new technology and also coordinates with them to provide training in the installation process for both contractors and the grocer’s internal technicians, Rosa explains.

“Our intent is to learn as much as we can from these emerging technologies,” he says. “As governmental compliance requirements change, we can build on our experience with these technologies and make informed decisions for our organization.”

Future refrigeration systems will need to be designed with a natural refrigerant that has no impact on the environment, Rosa asserts. Refrigerants like carbon dioxide will continue to gain popularity as they become more mainstream and the service community better understands the technology.