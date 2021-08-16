NFI Names New Director of Public Policy

The National Fisheries Institute (NFI), the leading trade association for the seafood industry, has hired Morgan Bell as its director of public policy, a newly created position. Bell spent four years as part of the staff of Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. Among other duties, she was both a regional director and a fisheries policy advisor to Moulton.

“We’re thrilled to have Morgan on board,” said Robert DeHaan, VP for government affairs at Washington, D.C.-based NFI. “She brings a unique perspective to our work that combines fisheries policy and sustainability with trade and commerce. It’s a valuable mix that will greatly benefit NFI’s members.”

A native of Gloucester, Mass., Bell earned a master of arts in law and diplomacy from Tufts University’s Fletcher School of International Affairs. She did her undergraduate studies at Wheaton College in Massachusetts.

“Morgan was the local, district and federal fisheries liaison for a Hill office,” noted NFI Chairman Derek Figueroa, president and CEO of Seattle Fish. “She knows fisheries, from water to table. Seafood isn’t just wild capture or aquaculture, imports or exports. It’s all of those things. Having a professional who understands that policy impacts the entire value chain is vital. I am excited to see Morgan bring her expertise and passion to NFI’s important work representing our members.”

The organization created the director of public policy role to meet the evolving needs of the seafood industry, an NFI spokeswoman told Progressive Grocer, adding that the position will focus on intersecting key domestic and global business issues with public policy. Previously, Yuan Xin was NFI’s manager of global outreach, a similar role to that of the new public policy position. Xin left the industry last year to pursue an MBA degree at Columbia University.

“From policy and funding matters on the Hill, to promotion of sustainable aquaculture and blue technology innovation, seafood is a common thread running through my professional and academic work as well as my personal background,” observed Bell. “Joining NFI is a natural next step, and I am excited about the challenge.”

NFI members will be able to meet Bell during the association’s 2021 Political Conference in Washington, D.C., taking place Sept. 20-23.