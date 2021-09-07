Ocean Health Is Wealth

Make Waves in the Seafood Section

But with about 90% of U.S. retailers having seafood sustainability programs in place, according to the Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions, how can an individual retailer really drive that message home for shoppers? Miller believes that “the best place to start is to highlight the hard work already done by seafood category managers to bring sustainable seafood to shoppers.

“Unfortunately, the amazing progress that has been made with sustainable seafood has not been shared effectively with shoppers,” she points out. “Posting sustainable seafood programs and policies on grocer websites is just the first small step. Retailers should actively provide education to the public. Grocers have access to social media channels, websites, news segments and even a captive audience in the aisles. Using these methods to provide customer education is important and a good way to reinforce the retailer’s credibility.”

In the stores, retailers can use signage in the seafood department to tout their policies, and they should encourage shoppers to ask questions and empower staff to answer questions on seafood sustainability.

“Grocers can use in-store registered dietitians (RDs) to help convey key messages,” advises Miller. “RDs are seen as credible food professionals and can be helpful in spreading awareness about the health, nutrition and sustainability information of seafood. Try a Facebook or Instagram Live with the seafood counter; create messaging and signage for the fresh, frozen and shelf-stable departments; write informational blogs for your websites; [and] share why seafood is healthy to eat and how to buy sustainable seafood,” among other strategies to boost the visibility of a sustainable seafood department.

Sustainability-Centered Products

New seafood products that take ocean health into account include The Kingfish Co.’s Dutch Yellowtail, which recently made a successful debut at Whole Foods Market stores across the United States. The fish is produced through land-based aquaculture, which has a minimal impact on the ocean.

“Land-based aquaculture promotes healthy marine ecosystems and marine wildlife in several ways,” explains Ohad Maiman, CEO and founding partner of The Kingfish Co., which is based in Kats, Zeeland, in the Netherlands. “It stimulates the recovery of marine systems with no bycatch, no bottom/habitat disturbance during harvest, and the monitoring and management of waste. This model allows us to produce a sustainable protein using renewable energy, without disturbing our ocean’s welfare.”

“At Kvarøy Arctic, we recognize the fact that we have to be stewards of continuous improvement,” says Jennifer Bushman, strategic development officer at the company, which operates on its namesake Norwegian island and produces the first-ever farmed finfish to be Fair Trade USA certified. “Every decision stems from a deeply rooted commitment to protect the planet for future generations. Outside of the work that we have ongoing to improve on our farm through technology, innovation [and] recyclable packaging, we recognize that we must develop products beyond the center-of-the-plate salmon fillet.”

To that end, Kvarøy has developed a line of value-added products that “help us to reach more consumers [and] bring access to salmon products in places that need it most at a price point that is more affordable,” continues Bushman. “This means utilizing more trim and scrape meat, lowering food waste and developing more frozen options. The Kvarøy Arctic Hot Dogs and Burgers, along with our frozen retail club packs, make it possible to have fish and seafood on hand while delivering a weekly allowance of omega-3s in every serving.”

According to Bushman, the newly released value-added items are already a hit: “Sales have been building, and the demand for the products is growing. The hot dog is the only hot dog made from salmon on the market, and it tastes like a hot dog.”

The company’s marketing endeavors include “a huge social media campaign with influencers across the country,” she notes. “We have also partnered with grocers to launch mobile campaigns to their online shoppers, email blasts, and coupon programs to support trial.”