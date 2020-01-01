NEXT 2.0 – Increasing Merchandising Space by 30%

The NEXT™ 2.0 Tray Merchandising System allows retailers to increase merchandising space and improve product visibility. Each item remains faced and visible to the customer for easy product selection without any manual facing or upkeep — limiting labor costs and, in today’s market, potential germ touch points.

Customers benefit from a more organized and cohesive layout featuring enhanced product depth and merchandising which, in turn, increases sales.

NEXT 2.0 Bar Mount Pull-out Tray Option — Make product loading easy with the new Next™ 2.0 Pull-out Tray option. Designed with the same advantages as the Next™ 2.0 Tray, the Next™ 2.0 Pull-out Tray extends two-thirds of the total tray length (the longest extension tray in the marketplace) to make it easier to load product into cooler sections — perfect for insuring first in, first out merchandising.

Also Available with lightbar! The NEXT® 2.0 LED Light Bar illuminates the product below (contact manufacturer for more details).

