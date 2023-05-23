Mother’s Market & Kitchen, an independent organic and natural health food store chain with 12 Southern California locations, and retail tech companyUpside have teamed up to offer the retailer’s customers the chance to earn cash back while shopping.

“This partnership presents an exciting opportunity for us to not only broaden our customer base and enhance the value we offer to our patrons, but also gain valuable insights and data-driven analytics to improve our overall service and offering,” noted Dorothy Carlow, CEO of Costa Mesa, Calif.-based Mother’s Market & Kitchen. “By leveraging Upside's data-driven approach, we’re better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our customers while delivering them value and quality.”

Together, Mother’s Market & Kitchen and Upside aim to provide the retailer’s current customers with more purchasing power while expanding its reach through margin-bound promotions that inspire real behavioral change. Upside’s cash-back offers entice both new and existing customers to visit participating stores. Retailers using Upside’s platform have seen their customers’ basket sizes grow by an average of 10% and their customers’ visit frequency increase by 1.7 times each month, according to the tech company.

“Mother’s Market & Kitchen is a savvy grocer finding profitable ways to help their customers combat rising inflation costs, while keeping up with larger chain competitors,” saidTyler Renahagan, VP of grocery at Washington, D.C.-based Upside, which also works with such grocers as Schnucks, Cardenas Markets, Coborn’s, Price Chopper, Gelson’s, Piggly Wiggly and Save A Lot.“In today’s climate, where consumers demand greater value and grocers require profitable growth to succeed, partnerships like these can make a significant difference.”