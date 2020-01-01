Newman’s Own has added three clean-label salad dressing varieties to its product lineup. Made with a base of avocado oil and extra-virgin olive oil, and containing no dairy, sugar, canola, soy or artificial ingredients, the dressings are suitable for those following a keto, Paleo or other 30-day whole-food diet. The line’s varieties are Ranch, Caesar and Greek. Newman’s Own Avocado Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Salad Dressings come in 8-ounce glass bottles retailing for a suggested $5.49 each. As with all other Newman’s Own offerings, 100% of the profits received from the sales of these products go to charities.