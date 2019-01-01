Newcastle Brown Ale, Reformulated

Beer connoisseurs have widely varying tastes, often faced with the difficult choice of a tried-and-true import versus a more contemporary American craft brew. So what happens when you pair a present-day craft brewery with an old-guard international brand? You get the new Newcastle Brown Ale. Brewed by Lagunitas Brewing Co. in partnership with Heineken USA, the new brew brings together a unique blend of pale and roasted malts with American hops –

specifically American Centennial and Chinook hops – and is fermented using the Lagunitas’ English house ale yeast. The medium-colored brown ale is said to be smooth, crisp, slightly roasty and complete with a delicious hoppy twist. The beer will be available in six-packs for $7.99 each.