New! QuickDeploy Labeling Kits by Brother

At last, everything you need to print high-quality price item, fresh food, markdown, shelf edge, or warehouse labels in one convenient box. These versatile, stand-alone solutions provide a whole new level of on-demand labeling flexibility for today’s retail and convenience stores, retail warehouses, foodservice operations, and more.

Brother developed QuickDeploy Labeling Kits not only to free from manual labeling, but provide smart, fast solutions for today’s retail challenges. Truly unique in their category, Brother QuickDeploy Labeling Kits require no integration, no connectivity concerns and no recurring fees. Benefits include:

Stand-alone labeling solution: No POS, ERP, or Price Book interface

Completely preconfigured: No time-consuming software development or application integration

Lower costs: One low cost with no recurring software license fees

Direct connect via USB or Bluetooth ® wireless technology: No Wi-Fi connectivity or security concerns

All your data, right on the printer: No handheld requirement

See how real businesses have benefitted:

National Convenience Store - Fresh Food Labeling

Footwear and Fashion Retailer – Price Item Labeling

Warehouse Operation – Scan and Reprint Pallet Labeling

A Brother rep can get you up and running in as little as 24 hours to start printing the labels you need - the fast and easy way. Call 800-543-6144, or email a labeling specialist for more information. Try before you buy www.brothermobilesolutions.com/quickdeploy