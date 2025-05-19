Brought to you by the same bakery experts behind August Bakery, KLT Global – Pur Pain is made with organic ingredients, a traditional artisanal working method, long resting and rising times, and an enthusiastic team of expert bakers with an enormous passion and love for the job.

EU Certified Organic ● Only Carbon Neutral Bakery in Europe ● Certified by CO2 Logic

Launching at IDDBA in New Orleans, June 1-3 - Booth #3325