New President Takes Helm of Longo’s

Canadian food retailer Longo’s has appointed Deborah “Deb” Craven its new president. In her new role, Craven will lead the company’s day-to-day business and ongoing growth strategy while overseeing nearly 6,000 employees across 37 locations. She is the organization’s first female president.

Craven joined Longo’s in 2019 as CFO and later became COO. While at Longo’s, she delivered significant growth while overseeing the company’s expansion. She brings to her latest position decades of retail experience at Nike Canada, Purolator Inc., Mark’s, Sport Chek and other companies.

“I am thrilled by the opportunity to lead Longo’s – delivering on our growth strategy, creating value for guests and continuing to nurture a culture for our team members that makes Longo’s one of the best and most rewarding places to work,” noted Craven. “Longo's is at the forefront of the grocery industry, leading by example across sustainability, environmental stewardship, commitment to local, and placing people at the forefront of it all. I have a great sense of humility to be in a position to build on this important legacy.”

Anthony Longo, who has been president and CEO of Longo’s for more than 25 years, will continue as CEO and executive chairman of the board. With Carven’s appointment, he will shift his focus toward developing the company’s long-term strategy, growth and real estate while still providing strategic guidance and oversight.

“Deb is a proven leader with an exceptional track record of business strategy, financial management and passion for driving best-in-class guest experiences and brand loyalty,” said Longo. “Her vast experience, extensive understanding of the organization, and deep commitment to the well-being of team members, guests and our communities will ensure that Longo’s continues to deliver on our family values.”

Mike Longo, who has been chief merchandising officer since 2020, has now become COO. In his new role, Mike Longo will still be responsible for the merchandising department, while also leading the company’s day-to-day operations, working closely with Craven and the executive team. Bringing merchandising and operations together will provide stronger alignment to these two key executional areas of the business, according to Longo’s.

Longo’s is a family-operated organization that operates 37 stores in communities across the greater Toronto area. It will open its 38th location this summer in Brooklin, Ontario.